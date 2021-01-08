NCPD investigating after woman was shot in her car near the Tanger Outlets; officials say it was an isolated incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot while inside her car near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to the parking area of the Tanger Outlets just before 11:40 a.m. after woman said she was shot while in her vehicle.

Once at the scene, police located the victim inside her car suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Deputy Chief Deckard said a suspect was not located at the scene and was not able to provide a description.

He said this was an isolated incident “based on the facts and evidence.”