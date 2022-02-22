NCPD investigating alleged road rage incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an alleged road rage incident that happened earlier this month on I-526.

Police said they were notified about a man who was attempting to drive himself to Trident Hospital after being shot on the afternoon of February 4th.

After first refusing to stop, the responding officer said the man eventually pulled over at Roper Northwoods, where he was escorted inside to receive medical attention.

Investigators said the man appeared to have a gunshot entry wound to the outer right bicep and an exit wound to the inner bicep.

He told officers the shooting happened while traveling on I-526 as he was coming off the Don Holt Bridge near where the lanes merge from three to two. The suspect was in a small sedan on his right side.

“The suspect’s vehicle drove in the emergency lane and the driver pulled out a handgun and fired one shot into the passenger side window of the victim’s vehicle,” the report from NCPD stated.

North Charleston PD is looking for two vehicles connected to a road rage incident

Police said the man attempted to chase the suspect and recorded video on his cellphone.

Details about what led to the incident were not provided in the report.

Meanwhile, police over the weekend announced they were looking to identify two vehicles involved in the incident. Images shared with News 2 showed a Ford truck carrying a trailer and a Jeep SUV.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the NCPD Tip Line at (843) 607-2076.

No arrests have been made in this case.