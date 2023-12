NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are investigating a deadly Christmas Eve shooting.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to an apartment complex off Windsor Hill Blvd. for a reported shooting just before 7:45 p.m.

At the scene, police found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.