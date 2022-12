NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday night.

NCPD said that officers responded to the crash just before 11 p.m. in the area of Ashley Phosphate and Mazyck Road.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

No charges have been announced as of yet.

Editor’s Note: Limited details were provided. News 2 will update this story as we learn more.