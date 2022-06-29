NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Wednesday morning at a Mobil gas station, North Charleston police say.

According to NCPD, officers responded to the gas station just after 3:30 a.m. after a shooting was reported in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with wounds “consistent to a gunshot.”

Police say the victim was pronounced dead by EMS.

There are no known suspects or motives at this time, NCPD says.

Editor’s Note: This is breaking with updates to come as we learn more. Count on 2 for updates.