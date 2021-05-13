NCPD investigating deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a motel in North Charleston late Wednesday night.

North Charleston police officers were dispatched to 7415 Northside Drive around 11:00 p.m. where they located a victim on the floor of a motel room.

Police say the victim appeared to have a possible gunshot wound to the chest.

No suspect information was provided. Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation.

