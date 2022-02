NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a Saturday night shooting in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a location on Hanahan Road around 8:19 p.m. after receiving a call about shots being fired.

At the scene, police said a man was found and “lifesaving measures were given,” but the man died.

Police did not provide any information on a possible suspect. An investigation is underway.