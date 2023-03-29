NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a deadly Tuesday night shooting in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to gunshots reported in the 1900 block of Success Street around 10:50 p.m.

Authorities found a man suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead, police say.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

An investigation is underway by NCPD and the Charleston County Coroner.

Editor’s Note: This is developing with updates to come as we learn more.