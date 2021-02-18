NCPD investigating early morning armed robbery on Ashely Phosphate Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating an early Thursday morning robbery at the Sunoco 7/11 gas station at 4908 Ashley Phosphate Road.

According to the report, two men entered the store shortly before 4:00 a.m.

One of the suspects “pointed a black in color semi-automatic handgun” at the cashier and ordered him to open the cash register. NCPD believes the men got away with between $30 and $60 and a pack of Newport cigarettes.

The suspects are described as black males between 18 and 22 years old.

Suspect one was around 5’10, wearing a black hat, black face mask, black jacket, black gloves, black pants, and holding the weapon.

Suspect two was around 5’8 wearing a black hat, dark blue jacket, black pants, and was not wearing gloves.

Shortly after the robbery, an individual was spotted “in the wood line at Appian Way Apartments,” but that person was determined not to be the suspect.