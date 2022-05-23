NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting at a North Charleston nightclub.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to reports of ‘shots fired’ at the Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road just before 1:30 a.m.

“When officers got to the scene, they found several people who were injured by gunfire or shattered glass,” said Harve Jacobs, a spokesman for the agency.

Jacobs said some of the victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.