NCPD investigating false hostage call at Northwoods Mall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The investigation continues into a hoax call from Northwoods Mall.

North Charleston Police and Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the mall Saturday night after dispatch received a call that someone was holding several people hostage inside one of the businesses.

According to NCPD, the caller was making numerous threats and demands.

Responding officers ensured the security of the patrons in the only businesses open in the mall and secured the area. Because most of the businesses closed at 9:00 p.m., no evacuation was conducted.

We’re told the caller remained on the line with Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch call-takers and NCPD Negotiators.

Officers entered the business from which the caller said he was calling from and secured the store. No evidence of any of the caller’s claims was located and the scene was cleared.

Investigators said there was no evidence anything the caller said was true.

The call remains under investigation.