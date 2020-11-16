NCPD investigating fatal accidental shooting of 4-year-old

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting that left a 4-year-old dead.

According to NCPD, at 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning officers responded to an apartment complex on Morris Baker Blvd. in reference to an accidental shooting. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 4-year-old suffering from apparent accidental and self-inflicted single gunshot wound.

Officials report the juvenile was transported to a local hospital where they later died from their injury.

The NCPD detectives are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES