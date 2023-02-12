NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers responded to a fatal shooting that occurred shortly before noon Sunday in North Charleston.

According to North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a report that someone had been shot near 1902 Reynolds Avenue.

A female victim was transported to the hospital shortly after police arrived to the scene.

Reports say the victim died on the way to the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

NCPD detectives and the coroner’s office are investigating.

Limited details are available at this time.