NCPD investigating fatal shooting on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday afternoon on Dorchester Road.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to the 5700 block of Dorchester Road around 12:00 p.m. where they located a female suffering from gunshot injury.

“Despite life-saving efforts, the female succumbed to her injury,” said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.

Officials say a suspect has been identified and is being questioned by detectives. They say the shooting is domestic-related.

“At this point in time, we need to be praying for all parties involved in this tragic incident. It is my understanding that there were juveniles present during the shooting and I cannot imagine what is going through their mind,” said NCPD Chief Reggie Burgess.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating. Count on 2 for updates.