NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 15-year-old female has been charged with assault on police following a large fight at North Charleston High School on Wednesday afternoon.

The teenager is being held at the juvenile detention center.

Multiple officers responded to the high school after school resource officers reported a large fight on the campus.

The Charleston County School District said three students were involved in the fight, which was handled by law enforcement. They said the involved students are undergoing the disciplinary process.

Police say an investigation into the fight is ongoing.