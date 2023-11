NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was injured during a reported shooting and armed robbery outside an adult store Monday night.

The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Generation X on Cross County Road, according to Harve Jacobs, a spokesman for the North Charleston Police Department.

Jacobs said one person was taken to the hospital; no arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.