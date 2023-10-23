NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating reports of two vehicles shooting at each other.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Rugheimer Ave.

A bicyclist was struck by one of the vehicles and suffered minor injuries, and two vehicles were also struck by the suspect vehicles.

“We are interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence at this time. We have one subject in custody and the others fled the area,” said Harve Jacobs, a spokesman for the police department.

The Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to email Ncpdcrimetip@northcharleston.org