NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around midnight last night on Dorchester Road.

Officers responded to shots fired at Posh Bar and Lounge. Officials say when officers arrived on the scene several groups of people were fighting in the parking lot and a male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

