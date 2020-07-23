NCPD investigating shooting that injured man on Ranger Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon on Ranger Drive.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said officers located a 24-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.

The victim was provided aid until EMS arrived and transported him to an area hospital for treatment.

Police did not provide any information on a possible suspect description other than they were occupying a white pick-up truck.

