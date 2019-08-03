NCPD investigating shooting that left 2 injured early Saturday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Saturday morning.

According to Deputy Chief Thomas Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to the 7200 block of Peppermill Parkway around 3:15 a.m. and located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

That victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, Deckard said a second victim from the same incident walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound around 4:30 a.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a dispute among the victims and suspect ended with both victims being shot and the suspect fleeing in a vehicle.