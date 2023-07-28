NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a Thursday night shooting off Sorentrue Avenue, according to North Charleston police.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) were dispatched to the scene around 9:00 p.m. after gunshots were heard in the area.

According to a report, officers were flagged down by a concerned citizen who said a male had been shot and that someone “rushed him to the hospital.”

The victim was located at a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim when appropriate.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.