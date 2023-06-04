NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston are investigating reports of a Sunday evening shooting.
Officers responded to the 3000 block of Florida Avenue around 6:00 p.m.
No other details were available. Count on 2 for updates.
by: Tim Renaud
