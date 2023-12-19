NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are investigating an early morning homicide.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a location on Joppa Avenue shortly after midnight in response to reports of several shots heard in the area.

An unresponsive male was found in the driver’s seat of a gray Nissan Rogue, which police said was still running, according to a report.

Bullet holes were discovered in the victim’s vehicle and a nearby Hyundai Sonata. Rifle shell casings were also found in the area.

No arrests have been made.

North Charleston detectives and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.