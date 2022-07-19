NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department is cracking down on dangerous driving and has released the results of its latest enforcement operation.

From July 10 to July 16, NCPD’s traffic unit patrolled Northwood Estates and Deer Park, issuing 93 citations for various traffic violations.

Here is the breakdown of violations:

37 citations for speeds 11 to 15 mph over the speed limit

29 citations for speeds 16 to 24 mph over the speed limit

1 citation for speeds 25 or more mph over the speed light

1 citation for speeds less than 10 mph over the speed limit

13 citations for other moving violations

12 citations for non-moving violations

In addition, the traffic unit issued 14 warnings throughout the week.