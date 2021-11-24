NCPD: Juvenile charged with murder following November 3rd shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department provided new information about a deadly shooting that happened on Ward Avenue earlier this month.

Officials with the agency said the initial incident was originally reported as a carjacking and was accompanied by another call regarding a rollover accident a few blocks away with victims inside.

It happened during the early morning hours of November 3rd.

“The victim stated he was sitting in his vehicle by the mailboxes when he was approached by two males,” the original report stated. “The victim advised one of the suspects was armed with a handgun and told him to get out of the vehicle.”

The victim told police at the time one of the suspects had struck him in the face with the handgun, causing him to fall to the ground.

But investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have since learned it was not an accident, nor was there a carjacking.

Instead, police said the victim – who was identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office as 16-year-old Juan Lopez of Summerville – was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina and later died from a gunshot wound.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male juvenile, was initially charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature,” said North Charleston PD spokesman, Harve Jacobs. “Now that the victim has died, the charges have been upgraded to murder.”