NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are looking for a person who may have witnessed the shooting of a security guard.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said the incident happened on February 26; a security guard at Icon at Park Circle, formerly the Pinecrest Apartments, was hit by gunfire.

Investigators said a red sedan may have witnessed the shooting. They said the car had a non-functioning passenger side headlight on the date of the shooting.

Possible witness vehicle | Photo courtesy NCPD

Anyone with information regarding the driver’s identity is asked to contact Detective Vane Tine at 843-740-5875. You can anonymously text the department’s tip-line at 843-607-2076.