NCPD looking to identify person connected to Spinx armed robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are looking to identify a person they say was involved in an armed robbery at a gas station in Ladson earlier this month.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, the individual committed an armed robbery at the Spinx Gas Station on Ladson Road just before midnight back on October 4th.

NCPD

They say the person in question should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you recognize the individual or know information about this crime, you are asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-607-2076 or call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.