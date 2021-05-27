NCPD looking to identify three people in shooting at Rivers Avenue store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking to identify three people about a shooting that happened at a store on Rivers Avenue last weekend.

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department say the shooting took place May 22nd at the Knights Food Store.

They say one of the individuals was using a mobility aid to walk.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department’s tipline at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.