NCPD looking to identify three persons of interest in the February 14th shooting at Northwoods Mall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is calling for the community’s help in identifying three persons of interest in the February 14th shooting at Northwoods Mall.

Officers responded to the mall after shots rang out near the food court that Sunday afternoon. Three innocent bystanders were sent to the hospital with injuries.

The suspect remains on the run.

During a press conference on Monday, North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said that based on security footage, investigators observed something they say indicated three individuals may have information about the Valentine’s Day shooting.







He said investigators want to speak with the individuals to see what they know about the crime. These three are in addition to the shooter.

“When people need help, they call 911,” said Chief Burgess. “Now, the department is begging and pleading with the community to help us solve this case.”

During Monday’s press conference inside the mall, Chief Burgess addressed members of the community who he felt may fear retaliation or may be scared to speak up.

“I understand how it is in the community,” said Chief Burgess while speaking directly to the public. “I know that folks are telling y’all don’t snitch, don’t tell – well, I’m asking y’all, as your home boy who was born and raised here, with our police department who works for y’all, to reach out and help us. Let’s make what’s wrong right. Let’s make it right.”

Chief Burgess said community members can submit an email anonymously at ncpdcrimetip@northcharleston.org or via text to the department’s tip line at 843-607-2076.