NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old is in custody Monday morning following a May 7 shooting on Windsor Hill Blvd.

North Charleston Police Department says Aliana Marie Rodriguez Medina is facing murder and attempted armed robbery charges for her involvement in a shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex.

Medina surrendered to North Charleston Police and was booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center on Monday.

Sean David Lavelle Jr. (19) was the first to be arrested. He was arrested on the charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.