NCPD: Man arrested after leading officers in vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 21-year-old man has been arrested after leading authorities in a pursuit Wednesday morning.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were conducting what they called ‘selective enforcement’ around Palmetto Commerce Parkway when an officer noticed a beige Ford Edge traveling 69 mph in a 45 mph zone.

A traffic stop was initiated at Ingleside Boulevard and Weber Boulevard – as the officer approached the vehicle, the department says the driver fled from the stop.

Additional units joined the pursuit at is moved along Palmetto Commerce Parkway towards Ladson Road. From there, the driver turned right and then left onto Lincolnville Road, which is inside the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.

Deputies were able to deploy spike strips on Lincolnville Road, which struck three tires on the suspect vehicle.

The suspect stopped near Von Oshen Road and ran on foot. NCPD, CCSO, and Summerville K-9 assisted and tracked the suspect down in the area of Big Oak Lane, where he was found hiding under a shed.

The suspect, identified as Nicholas T. Dickey, 21, was arrested without further incident.