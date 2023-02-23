NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in June 2022.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to the Mobil 1 gas station on Dorchester Road around 3:35 a.m. on June 29 in reference to a shooting.

Authorities said officers found a victim inside the store suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was later pronounced dead.

The suspect — identified as Javeon Campbell — was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He is currently being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.