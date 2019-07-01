NCPD: Man dies at MUSC following shooting on Sumner Ave

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday evening on Sumner.

According to NCPD spokesman, Spencer Pryor officers responded to the 1400 block of Sumner Avenue shortly before 8:00 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment but died overnight.

Pryor said the initial investigation indicated the victim exited a white vehicle and made contact with a male subject and an argument occurred.

The suspect then opened fire on the victim.

According to Pryor, an unknown occupant in the white vehicle returned fire and then fled the area.

The incident appears to be a targeted shooting between known parties.

An investigation is ongoing.