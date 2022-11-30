NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for questioning in reference to a recent shooting.

According to NCPD, 38-year-old Christopher Rivers may have information regarding a shooting that occurred in the 7800 block of Dorchester Road around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.

An NCPD report indicates that a vehicle was struck by gunfire at least three times on the roof near the front windshield. It is believed the vehicle was not targeted.

Rivers is described to be 6’7” in height, weighing 300 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Provided by North Charleston Police Department

No additional details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NCPD at (843) 554-5700, NCPD Tip Line at (843) 607-2076, or email ncpddetectives@northcharleston.org.