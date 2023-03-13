NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday.

NCPD officers responded to the Stayover Lodge on McMillian Avenue around 1:40 a.m. following reports of gunshots in the area, the police department stated in a release.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim died at an area hospital.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the victim as 23-year-old Tristan McGill who later died at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The other male victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

“At this point in the investigation there is evidence to show the two adult males were shooting at each other,” police say.

No charges have been announced.

An investigation is in progress by NCPD.