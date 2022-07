NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced the passing of a fellow furry officer on Monday.

Beloved K-9 Chopper served the City of North Charleston for ten years before retiring in 2018.

Credit: North Charleston Police Department

After retirement, Chopper spent the remainder of his days with former NCPD K-9 handler Kathy Kirkland.

“Thank you K-9 Chopper for your many years of service,” a department Facebook post read. “You will be missed.”