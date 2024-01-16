NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is mourning the passing of a retired lieutenant.

Lt. Letty Whitehead was among the original police force when the department was established in 1972. She was also the first female officer and first female command staff member.

Officials with North Charleston PD called her a trailblazer in law enforcement who paved the way for other women to enter the profession.

Whitehead was born in San Antonio, Texas in 1940 and served the country during the Vietnam War.

According to an online obituary, she later served as a police officer in Port Royal, SC before joining North Charleston PD where she was over horse patrol and later served as detective.