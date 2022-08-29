NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Several roads in North Charleston have been closed due to flooding on Monday morning.
According to the North Charleston Police Department, the following roads were closed as of 1:50 p.m.:
- Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road
- Gable Street
- Shadow Oak Drive
- Northwoods Boulevard
- Remount Road near Dakota Street towards Rivers Avenue
- Adaline Street
- Crossroads Drive
- Rivers Avenue eastbound from Goose Creek at NAD/ North Bridge
- Little Sydneys Way and Sprocket Lane
- City Hall Lane
- Rivers Avenue between Rebecca Street and I-526
- Antler Drive between Greenridge Road and Otranto Road
- Greenridge Road and Bienville Road
- Greenridge Road and Rivers Avenue
- Delhi Road and Long Shadow Lane
- Regency Elm Drive and Sprocket Lane
- Leeds Avenue and Dorchester Road
- Dorchester Road and Highpoint Drive
- Dorchester Road and I-526
- Dorchester Road and Rivers Avenue
- Dorchester Road and Meeting Street Road
- W. Montague Avenue and I-526
- W. Montague Avenue and Saul White Boulevard
- Remus Street and Commander Road
Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the water recedes.
Flooding is also impacting several roads in downtown Charleston. Click here for a list of road closures.
Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler said steady rain is expected to impact the Charleston area into the late afternoon. Charleston County is under a moderate flood advisory until 5:00 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.