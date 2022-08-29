NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Several roads in North Charleston have been closed due to flooding on Monday morning.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, the following roads were closed as of 1:50 p.m.:

Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road

Gable Street

Shadow Oak Drive

Northwoods Boulevard

Remount Road near Dakota Street towards Rivers Avenue

Adaline Street

Crossroads Drive

Rivers Avenue eastbound from Goose Creek at NAD/ North Bridge

Little Sydneys Way and Sprocket Lane

City Hall Lane

Rivers Avenue between Rebecca Street and I-526

Antler Drive between Greenridge Road and Otranto Road

Greenridge Road and Bienville Road

Greenridge Road and Rivers Avenue

Delhi Road and Long Shadow Lane

Regency Elm Drive and Sprocket Lane

Leeds Avenue and Dorchester Road

Dorchester Road and Highpoint Drive

Dorchester Road and I-526

Dorchester Road and Rivers Avenue

Dorchester Road and Meeting Street Road

W. Montague Avenue and I-526

W. Montague Avenue and Saul White Boulevard

Remus Street and Commander Road

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the water recedes.

Flooding is also impacting several roads in downtown Charleston. Click here for a list of road closures.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler said steady rain is expected to impact the Charleston area into the late afternoon. Charleston County is under a moderate flood advisory until 5:00 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

