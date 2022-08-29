NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Several roads in North Charleston have been closed due to flooding on Monday morning.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, the following roads were closed as of 1:50 p.m.:

  • Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road
  • Gable Street
  • Shadow Oak Drive
  • Northwoods Boulevard
  • Remount Road near Dakota Street towards Rivers Avenue
  • Adaline Street
  • Crossroads Drive
  • Rivers Avenue eastbound from Goose Creek at NAD/ North Bridge
  • Little Sydneys Way and Sprocket Lane
  • City Hall Lane
  • Rivers Avenue between Rebecca Street and I-526
  • Antler Drive between Greenridge Road and Otranto Road
  • Greenridge Road and Bienville Road
  • Greenridge Road and Rivers Avenue
  • Delhi Road and Long Shadow Lane
  • Regency Elm Drive and Sprocket Lane
  • Leeds Avenue and Dorchester Road
  • Dorchester Road and Highpoint Drive
  • Dorchester Road and I-526
  • Dorchester Road and Rivers Avenue
  • Dorchester Road and Meeting Street Road
  • W. Montague Avenue and I-526
  • W. Montague Avenue and Saul White Boulevard
  • Remus Street and Commander Road

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the water recedes.

Flooding is also impacting several roads in downtown Charleston. Click here for a list of road closures.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler said steady rain is expected to impact the Charleston area into the late afternoon. Charleston County is under a moderate flood advisory until 5:00 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.