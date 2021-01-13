NCPD officer arrested for driving under the influence after crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the North Charleston Police Department has been fired from the job after he was arrested for DUI Tuesday in Berkeley County.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a crash on Seven Oaks Drive just before 2:00 p.m. after property and two parked cars were struck.

In a report from the Moncks Corner Police Department, a witness told authorities that the suspect’s vehicle, a Chevy Silverado, drove off the roadway and hit her mailbox.

Trooper Tidwell said the driver also struck two parked cars in the process.

The driver was identified as Edward Jerome Clemens Jr., later confirmed to be an officer with NCPD, and booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

NCPD Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said Clemens has been terminated by the department.

Clemens served as an officer with the agency for five years.