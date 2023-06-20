NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is awarding three officers for saving men from bleeding out during an incident in April.

Pfc. Alexander Wilkinson, Ptl. Kevin Frojd and Ptl. Kristle Schroeder recently received the NCPD April Lifesaving Award for their outstanding response during an incident on April 22.

According to North Charleston Police Department, officers were dispatched to an unknown disturbance where they heard screaming coming from the house.

The officers located two men bleeding in critical condition and took immediate life-saving measures to treat the victims.

NCPD is awarding the officers for taking quick action and preventing what could have been a different outcome.