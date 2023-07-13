NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday announced the arrest of one person in connection to a fatal June 4 shooting.

According to NCPD, officers arrived to the 3000 block of Florida Avenue after they received a report about a man being shot.

Officers found the victim and took him to the hospital, where he died days later.

Qutarius Capers-Mitchell (20) was identified as the suspect.

On Thursday, Goose Creek police located Capers-Mitchell and took him into custody.

Capers-Mitchell was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.