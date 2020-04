NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) arrested Shantawn Hoard (32) on Monday.

Hoard is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection to an April 24 shooting on the 7400 block of Northside Drive.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning. Hoard is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.