NCPD: One arrested in connection to shots fired, assault on Londonderry Rd

UPDATE: NCPD has arrested Jeremy Palmer (30) in connection to the Wednesday night incident on Londonderry Rd.

Palmer has been charged with the sale/delivery of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and attempted murder.

He is facing a $50,000 bond.

ORIGINAL:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a shooting on Londonderry Rd. around 7:26 p.m. Wednesday evening.

A victim and witness at the scene told officers that they were in a residence when someone started shooting at them from down the street. Then, a second subject entered the yard of the residence and fired shots.

The subject that entered the yard approached and assaulted the victim then ran away, according to the victim and witness.

No one was hit by gunfire.

Around 8:59 p.m., officers located a person matching the description of the subject in the area of Cedars Parkway.

When officers approached, the subject fled and discarded a firearm during the pursuit, according to the report.

The subject was detained and is being investigated in connection to the shooting.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted in the pursuit and apprehension of the subject.