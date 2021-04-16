NCPD: One dead, one hospitalized with serious injuries after overnight crash on North Bridge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to a fatal car accident that left one dead and one seriously injured Thursday night.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say that the collision occurred on the North Bridge just before 11:15 a.m. and caused Cosgrove Ave. to close for nearly 3 hours overnight.

One of the involved parties died at the scene and another was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, said officials.

This is the second fatal collision on the North Bridge in the last week after officials reported a fatal crash that left a bicyclist dead Tuesday.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department assisted with traffic control during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.