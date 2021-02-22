NCPD: One injured in shooting on Primrose Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Monday night shooting on the 2500 block of Primrose Avenue.

According to NCPD, officers arrived shortly before 8:00 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

NCPD has not released any further information on suspects or the victim’s condition at this time.