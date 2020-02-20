DASHCAM: One detained after vehicle crashes into pond during early morning pursuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department has detained one person in connection to a vehicle pursuit early Thursday morning.

According to the report, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a red Toyota Rav4 around 4:09 a.m., when the driver “began to accelerate” and continued driving away.

Officers said that during the pursuit, “the vehicle drove into oncoming traffic two times…, continued to change lanes in a reckless manner…, and [passed] through red signal lights.”

The pursuit ended at 4:19 a.m. when the car went over a curb and into a pond near 1001 Linger Dire Rd.

#BREAKING The vehicle found Submerged in the pond on Dorchester Road has been confirmed as a vehicle in the pursuit that began on Ashley phosphate road. Stick with News 2 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/UJXTGZyTax — Cait Przetak (@CaitPrzetakWCBD) February 20, 2020

Officers observed two males exit the vehicle.

The first was a black male wearing a black jacket, according to NCPD.

The second was a thin black male, between 17-21, wearing a black jacket and light-colored bottoms.

NCPD reported that both men fled in the direction of Village Ponds Drive.

Officers located the owner of the vehicle, who told them that his son was the last person to have the vehicle. Around the same time, officers found out that the son, identified as Jason Garrett, had reported his vehicle stolen.

Garrett was located at a gas station on Ashley Phosphate Rd.; his clothes were damp and had mud on them, according to the report.

Garrett claimed that he was wet and muddy because it was raining, and he had walked to the gas station from a nearby area to call the police. He said that he had been at a house with multiple people, but “he was unable to describe the other people, other than that they were white and black people.”

He claimed that he was in a room alone with a woman named Bev, who he was unable to describe, when he realized that some of his person items were stolen and he observed three vehicles in pursuit of his vehicle. Garrett said that he did not know Bev well enough to use her phone to call the police, so he walked to the gas station to make the call.

Garrett was ultimately “detained due to his vague statements” according to NCPD.