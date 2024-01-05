NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) took nearly 50 illegal guns off the streets last month.

Officials say patrol officers seized 47 illegally possessed or unlawfully carried guns during various incidents in December and made 43 arrests.

Photo of recovered guns provided by NCPD

In all of 2023, the department said it recovered just over 500 illegal guns and made 474 arrests.

The department said in a post on its social media platforms that officers will “continue to be proactive to keep residents and visitors in North Charleston safe.”