NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department on Wednesday released several 9-1-1 calls from the afternoon four people were shot in a North Charleston neighborhood.

Among them, a 15-year-old male who died from a gunshot wound at MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and the founder of a local non-profit.

Police responded to South Allen Drive in the Dorchester Terrace neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. The scene spanned the length of approximately two football fields starting at the intersection of Dorchester Road and South Allen Drive and back into the Dorchester Terrace neighborhood.

Calls, released by NCPD, revealed several panicked and verbally upset neighbors who saw the aftermath of the shooting.

In one recording, you can hear a female caller tell 9-1-1 operators that people were outside shooting at one another but that she didn’t see anything. The woman said she came to the door and saw the boy was laying in a driveway. “Somebody came up and moved the gun,” she said.

She urged 9-1-1 operators to quickly send EMS because a young male was “still moving” and she didn’t “want him to die.”

The woman told 9-1-1 that she did not see who fired the gun. She can be heard talking to people at the scene saying “This is (expletive) that happens when y’all play with (expletive) guns. All y’all out here playing with (expletive) guns like y’all ain’t got nothin’ better to do.”

Another panicked caller told 9-1-1 she “heard a lot of gunshots” and saw a boy laying on the ground not moving. She said that she also heard the gunshots and ran to her door.

The founder of a local nonprofit, Joyce Maybin Nesmith of Beyond Our Walls, can be heard in one call telling 9-1-1 operators that she had been shot in the head and needed an ambulance.

Nesmith was sitting in her nonprofit when a stray bullet entered through a window and skimmed her head. She was treated at MUSC and later released.

Only the 15 year old was killed in the shooting. Two victims, including Nesmith, were released from local hospitals. A fourth person was still being treated as of Monday afternoon.

What led to the shooting has not been released. No arrests have been made.