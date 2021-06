NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday responded to a robbery at the United Bank on Dorchester Road.

NCPD says the call came in shortly before 5:00 p.m.

The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.

Joshua Tommy Ellison (27) was charged with entering a financial institution with intent to steal. His bond hearing will be Friday morning.

