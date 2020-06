NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to a shooting on Stafford Rd. early Thursday morning.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, the shooting took place in the 7600 block of Stafford Rd. at 12:50 a.m.

When police arrived, they located a female victim deceased at the scene.

Deckard says a male suspect has been detained.

NCPD is investigating and we will continue to update you as more details become available.